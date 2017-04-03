Listen to 'Continuo,' a Cool New Cut from The Hot at Nights

We may be finally out of the woods of winter, but Raleigh trio The Hot at Nights has a snowy new video for its latest single, "Continuo." It's the second cut the band has shared from Three Kids , the band's new LP that's due out on May 12. The band's most recent release, last year's wonderful Cool It EP, was a five-track clutch of instrumental reinterpretations of songs by other North Carolina artists, from Sylvan Esso's "Uncatena" to Hammer No More the Fingers' "O.R.G.Y." But Three Kids finds the generally jazz- and rock-inclined Hot at Nights taking a sharp turn into electronic music, and the results are as engrossing as they are surprising.

