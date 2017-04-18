Lawsuit: Wells Fargo banker fired for...

Lawsuit: Wells Fargo banker fired for not scamming customers

A New Jersey woman has sued Wells Fargo Bank, saying she was fired for refusing to participate in a scheme to manipulate accounts and sell products that weren't in customers' best interest. Melinda Bini filed a lawsuit in state court in New Jersey on April 5 against the bank and three supervisors from the branch she worked at in Highland Park, NJ.com reported.

