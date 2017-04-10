Lady Gaga Debuts New Single 'The Cure...

Lady Gaga Debuts New Single 'The Cure' at Coachella: WATCH

Lady Gaga debuted a new track "The Cure" 45 minutes into her set at Coachella on Saturday night. Said Gaga to festivalgoers: "You cure me every time with your love."

