Julie Stivers receives AASL Frances Henne Award
Julie Stivers, school librarian at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Raleigh, N.C., is the recipient of the 2017 American Association of School Librarians' Frances Henne Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|17 hr
|mohel tannenbaum
|3
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC