Johnson heading to Governor's School
Jarod Johnson, a Perquimans County High School junior, will study math during a summer program at Meredith College in Raleigh. The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, through a donation from Board Member Archie Aples, is sponsoring the tuition to Governor's School for Johnson.
