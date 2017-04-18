Johnson heading to Governor's School

Jarod Johnson, a Perquimans County High School junior, will study math during a summer program at Meredith College in Raleigh. The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, through a donation from Board Member Archie Aples, is sponsoring the tuition to Governor's School for Johnson.

