Impact fee policy needs clarity

Impact fee policy needs clarity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

If anything useful can be said to have come out of the House Bill 2 controversy, it would be a broader understanding of how limited the powers of local governments are in our state. Before the dispute, many North Carolinians seem to think that the relationship between Raleigh and localities is and ought to be comparable to the relationship between Washington and the states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC