Impact Fee Policy Needs Clarity
If anything useful can be said to have come out of the House Bill 2 controversy, it would be a broader understanding of how limited the powers of local governments are in our state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jefferson Post Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|tar heels
|Apr 7
|Roy
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC