Group to discuss Roseboroa s growth potential -
Professionals from Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro will be visiting with the town of Roseboro this week to discuss strategies to put vacant and underutilized buildings and other facilities to more productive use. The Construction Professional Network Institute , a non-profit initiative that volunteers and offers design and construction direction to communities in North Carolina, will hold an informational workshop Thursday and Friday in town hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
