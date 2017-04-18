Governor's staff responds to letter with two-sentence statement

Published: April 21, 2017 in Opinion Updated: April 20, 2017 at 4:13 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Randy Riddle's letter, printed below, was sent directly to Gov. Roy Cooper in Raleigh, N.C. as well as qnotes and several organizations in North Carolina. Many people seemed to feel that it expresses valid criticism of the governor and his support of HB142, the HB2 "repeal" that left much of the discriminatory law still in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.