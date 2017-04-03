Golden Corral gets approval to open i...

Golden Corral gets approval to open in Saginaw Township

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Saginaw Township will be the home to a new buffet-style restaurant later this year after township officials approved its plans on Wednesday, April 5. The Saginaw Township Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for the Raleigh, North Carolina-based Golden Corral to build and open an 11,192-square-foot restaurant at 4435 Bay Road, on the southwest corner of Bay and Schust, on a lot in front of the CubeSmart storage facility. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is the spokesman for Golden Corral, which bills itself as the country's largest grill-buffet chain with about 500 locations across 41 states.

