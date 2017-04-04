Frustration fuels second disaster planning meeting
Ryan Cox of North Carolina Emergency management answers questions about floodways last Thursday night during the Hurricane Matthew Resilient Redevelopment Planning session at Wayne Community College. Held at Wayne Community College, the session was to have focused on construction, review and feedback on the first draft of resilient planning strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|3 hr
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|20 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Tue
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Mon
|the soloist
|1
|tar heels
|Mon
|Yes sir
|2
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|Mon
|how many jobs los...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC