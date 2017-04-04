Frustration fuels second disaster pla...

Frustration fuels second disaster planning meeting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Ryan Cox of North Carolina Emergency management answers questions about floodways last Thursday night during the Hurricane Matthew Resilient Redevelopment Planning session at Wayne Community College. Held at Wayne Community College, the session was to have focused on construction, review and feedback on the first draft of resilient planning strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... 3 hr Roy 6
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 20 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Tue Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Tue Rainbow Kid 3
The heart wants what the heart wants Mon the soloist 1
tar heels Mon Yes sir 2
News Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research Mon how many jobs los... 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC