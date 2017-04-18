For 50 years, Koonce and Noble kept t...

For 50 years, Koonce and Noble kept the faucet on -

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Robesonian

If you've had a drink of clean, clear tap water in Robeson County, you undoubtedly have engineering firm Koonce, Noble & Associates Inc., to thank for it. The Lumberton civil and environmental engineering company is celebrating that much of the infrastructure in the region was designed by the firm, and its largest and longest running project is the still growing Robeson County water system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Sat Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Sat Harriet 5
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Wake County was issued at April 23 at 1:58PM EDT

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC