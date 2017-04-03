Durham's Jessamyn Stanley, Author of Every Body Yoga, on...
JESSAMYN STANLEY: EVERY BODY YOGA Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m., free Quail Ridge Books, Raleigh www.quailridgebooks.com STANLEY AT YOGAFEST NC Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m., $25$70 N.C. State's McKimmon Center, Raleigh www.youcallthisyoga.org essamyn Stanley seems more surprised than anyone by her rise to yoga fame. When I mention mutual friends from her time at Durham restaurant Mateo, she responds with a laugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|3 hr
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|20 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Tue
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Mon
|the soloist
|1
|tar heels
|Mon
|Yes sir
|2
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|Mon
|how many jobs los...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC