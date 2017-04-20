DOT chief focuses on future
Driverless cars and unmanned aircraft will be riding the wave of the future sooner than most people think, said N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon during an event Wednesday in Nash County. Driverless cars will be hitting the market beginning next year.
Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
