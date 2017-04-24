Consultants Hired to Create New Image for Raleigh Also Behind Hated...
A rebranding campaign for three Massachusetts counties- designed by the same Oklahoma consultants hired to create a new core image for Raleigh government -has received such negative reaction that it's been put on hold by its sponsors. Raleigh officials say they're aware of the controversy surrounding the Massachusetts proposal by Cubic Creative but remain happy with the firm's work, under an $83,000 contract, for Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Redneck West Virg...
|70
|Cary Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|18
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Apr 22
|Harriet
|5
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC