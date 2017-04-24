Consultants Hired to Create New Image...

Consultants Hired to Create New Image for Raleigh Also Behind Hated...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

A rebranding campaign for three Massachusetts counties- designed by the same Oklahoma consultants hired to create a new core image for Raleigh government -has received such negative reaction that it's been put on hold by its sponsors. Raleigh officials say they're aware of the controversy surrounding the Massachusetts proposal by Cubic Creative but remain happy with the firm's work, under an $83,000 contract, for Raleigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 17 hr Redneck West Virg... 70
Cary Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 18
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 22 Harriet 5
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Wake County was issued at April 25 at 8:44AM EDT

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC