Consultants Hired to Create New Image for Raleigh Also Behind Hated...

A rebranding campaign for three Massachusetts counties- designed by the same Oklahoma consultants hired to create a new core image for Raleigh government -has received such negative reaction that it's been put on hold by its sponsors. Raleigh officials say they're aware of the controversy surrounding the Massachusetts proposal by Cubic Creative but remain happy with the firm's work, under an $83,000 contract, for Raleigh.

