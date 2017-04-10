Compromise and conflict define Gov. Cooper's first 100 days in office

After a contentious legal battle with incumbent Republican Pat McCrory, Democrat Roy Cooper was sworn in as governor of North Carolina January 1. While Duke students are wrapping up the semester and awaiting final grades, Gov. Roy Cooper is getting the first report card of his young term-the 100 day check-in. Cooper, who was sworn in Jan. 1 this year, is no stranger to Raleigh and the state government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.