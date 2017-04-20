Chatham County Girl Scouts named local top sellers for 2017 Girl Scout Cookie program
Raleigh, NC - " North Carolina Coastal Pines is pleased to announce that Charley Howard of Pittsboro, NC is the area top seller for the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program.
