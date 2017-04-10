Brothers wrongfully imprisoned 30 years settle rights suit

In this Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014, file photo, Leon Brown listens to evidence during a court hearing for him and his half brother, death row inmate Henry McCollum in Lumberton, N.C. The half-brothers wrongfully imprisoned for three decades in the killing of an 11-year-old girl have reached a settlement with investigators who helped put them behind bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.