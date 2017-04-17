Boone Police continune to investigate...

Boone Police continune to investigate a father's death after fight with son

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The Boone Police Department had a preliminary meeting with the assistant district attorney concerning a recent fatal assault involving a father and a son. Boone Police responded at approximately 1:56 a.m. April 9 to 137 Stoneybrook Court in Boone regarding a traumatic injury resulting from a reported assault between a father and son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tar heels 6 hr Roy 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 16 hr Shindman213 69
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Apr 14 School Board 19
sarah boring Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC