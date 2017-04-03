Bills filed in Raleigh would keep legal ads in print
Bills filed in the N.C. House and Senate would preserve the requirement that governments publish legal notices in newspapers, a step press advocates are hailing as a victory for the general public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|10 hr
|Roy
|6
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Tue
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Mon
|the soloist
|1
|tar heels
|Mon
|Yes sir
|2
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|Mon
|how many jobs los...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC