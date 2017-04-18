Bell will not seek 10th term -
Just a few months into his ninth term in the N.C. House of Representatives, Dr. Larry M. Bell has announced that he will not seek a 10th, saying it was time for a younger person to bring their insight and leadership to the Legislature. Bell, a Democrat, has served as the representative for the N.C. House of Representatives' 21st district for the past 16 years, beginning his first term in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|Tue
|Roy
|5
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Shindman213
|69
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|School Board
|19
|sarah boring
|Apr 8
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC