Bell will not seek 10th term

Just a few months into his ninth term in the N.C. House of Representatives, Dr. Larry M. Bell has announced that he will not seek a 10th, saying it was time for a younger person to bring their insight and leadership to the Legislature. Bell, a Democrat, has served as the representative for the N.C. House of Representatives' 21st district for the past 16 years, beginning his first term in 2001.

