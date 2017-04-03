BCC Student Government officers visit N.C. Legislature -
Student government officers at Bladen Community College attended the General Assembly in Raleigh as part of the N.C. Community College Day on March 30. SGA Advisor Crystal Dowd and students Kayla Pipkin and Tyler Carroll also visited the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion.
