'Bathroom bill' compromise angers Democratic gov's allies
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds a press conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 30, 2017, to announce that he signed a HB142, a compromise replacement bill for HB2, that ... RALEIGH, N.C. - Gay rights groups that fiercely supported Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's winning campaign last fall because of his pledge to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" now say he betrayed them by accepting the recent compromise. Many fellow Democrats also were upset, although the majority of them in the General Assembly supported the agreement to replace the law also known as House Bill 2. Cooper says the compromise was the best he could get with Republican legislative leaders holding veto-proof majorities.
