As Charlotte-Raleigh rail work progre...

As Charlotte-Raleigh rail work progresses, North Carolina receives new trains

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

As Raleigh's Union Station project moves forward downtown, the state of North Carolina continues to roll out a series of improvements expected to make train trips between Raleigh and Charlotte smoother in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah boring Sat u dont wanna know me 3
tar heels Apr 7 Roy 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 6 Lucky 95
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... Apr 5 Roy 6
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 2
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Apr 4 Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC