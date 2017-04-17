Army charges retired general with rap...

Army charges retired general with raping minor in 1980s

The U.S. Army has charged a retired general with raping a minor in the 1980s, reports CBS affiliate WNCN in Raleigh, North Carolina. Major General James Grazioplene is accused of raping a minor several times between 1983 and 1989.

