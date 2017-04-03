Another GOP Redistricting Map Ruled U...

Another GOP Redistricting Map Ruled Unconstitutional

State Senators Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly on Feb. 16, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature suffered another redistricting defeat Monday when a federal court ruled the map it drew and passed for boundaries for Greensboro's city council seats are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles blocked permanently the enforcement of a 2015 law approved by the General Assembly that directed how council members in North Carolina's third-largest city would be elected and laid out new district lines.

