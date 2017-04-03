Aldi grocery stores in Raleigh, Durham to get $13 million in renovations
Aldi grocery stores in the Raleigh and Durham areas are going to look a lot different by the end of 2018. The company plans to invest more than $13 million renovating and remodeling 12 stores in Raleigh and Durham, part of the company's nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan.
