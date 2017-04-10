A Mountain Climbed With a Lot Of Help...

A Mountain Climbed With a Lot Of Help From Friends

Burning Coal Theatre Company, an intimate professional theatre located in Raleigh, North Carolina and currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season in downtown Raleigh, is pleased to announce that on this date, it has paid off its "gap funding" loan with SunTrust Bank. Nine years ago, Burning Coal renovated and moved into the Murphey School auditorium at 224 Polk Street in Raleigh.

