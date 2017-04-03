911 caller says girl raped in Athens Drive High stairwell
The unidentified caller took the 16-year-old girl to WakeMed Cary on Friday night and informed authorities of the alleged assault at about 8:30 p.m. The girl left her fourth-period class to get some work from another teacher when she encountered two students, whom she identified as "Blitz" and "AJ," in a stairwell, according to the caller. As Blitz stuck his hand down the girl's pants, AJ told him to stop and said they needed to leave, the caller told the 911 dispatcher.
