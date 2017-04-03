911 caller says girl raped in Athens ...

911 caller says girl raped in Athens Drive High stairwell

15 hrs ago

The unidentified caller took the 16-year-old girl to WakeMed Cary on Friday night and informed authorities of the alleged assault at about 8:30 p.m. The girl left her fourth-period class to get some work from another teacher when she encountered two students, whom she identified as "Blitz" and "AJ," in a stairwell, according to the caller. As Blitz stuck his hand down the girl's pants, AJ told him to stop and said they needed to leave, the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

Raleigh, NC

