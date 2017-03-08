Young love may be fickle, but ita s older couples whose divorce rates are rising
Young love may be fickle, but when it comes to divorce, it's older couples who are increasingly turning to a split, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis . Data gathered from the 2015 American Community Survey showed that divorce rates among adults older than 50 have doubled since 1990, though divorce rates for those younger than 40 have declined.
