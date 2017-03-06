What to do when pulled over: A new ch...

What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for driver's ed?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Times

In this Friday, May 20, 2016 photo, Officer Teresa Orr with the Jacksonville Police Department speaks with a driver at a checkpoint in Jacksonville, N.C. Efforts to prevent deadly encounters between police officers and motorists, young, black males in particular, have lawmakers across the country considering changes to driver's education classes as a way to show teenagers how to react when stopped In this Friday, May 20, 2016 photo, Officer James Smallwood with the Jacksonville Police Department speaks with a driver at a checkpoint in Jacksonville, N.C. Efforts to prevent deadly encounters between police officers and motorists _ young, black males in particular _ have lawmakers across the country considering changes to driver's education classes as a way to show teenagers how to react when stopped FILE - In this Thursday, June 23, 2016 file photo, Rep. John Faircloth speaks during a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
booting big trucks (Jun '16) 13 hr Mr Policeman 2
Basketball 13 hr Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? 23 hr natureboy 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC