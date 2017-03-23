Watauga NAACP members meet with Ballard, Jordan in Raleigh
The Watauga NAACP took part in the 11th annual Forward Together Moral Advocacy & People's Legislative Day in Raleigh on March 21. "In order to make Watauga County and North Carolina better for all of us, we have to hold our elected officials accountable on the state and federal level," said Watauga NAACP President Todd Carter in a statement before the event. The North Carolina NAACP organizes groups to visit with their local legislatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC