Watauga NAACP members meet with Balla...

Watauga NAACP members meet with Ballard, Jordan in Raleigh

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The Watauga NAACP took part in the 11th annual Forward Together Moral Advocacy & People's Legislative Day in Raleigh on March 21. "In order to make Watauga County and North Carolina better for all of us, we have to hold our elected officials accountable on the state and federal level," said Watauga NAACP President Todd Carter in a statement before the event. The North Carolina NAACP organizes groups to visit with their local legislatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin Mar 20 JOSEPH CLEARY 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb '17 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC