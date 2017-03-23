Watauga NAACP members meet with Ballard, Jordan in Raleigh

The Watauga NAACP took part in the 11th annual Forward Together Moral Advocacy & People's Legislative Day in Raleigh on March 21. "In order to make Watauga County and North Carolina better for all of us, we have to hold our elected officials accountable on the state and federal level," said Watauga NAACP President Todd Carter in a statement before the event. The North Carolina NAACP organizes groups to visit with their local legislatures.

