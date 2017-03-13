Wake County deputies find body of teen who vanished after crash
The Wake County Sheriff's Office has located the body of Lauren Maria Jenkins, who had been missing since Friday night. Sheriff's office officials say Lauren was last seen walking away from that accident and had not been seen or heard from since.
