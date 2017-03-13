Wake Commissioners Ask Legislators No...

Wake Commissioners Ask Legislators Not to Meddle with County Elections

The all-Democratic board sent the delegation a letter Tuesday, urging the legislators to return to four-year terms for commissioners and to leave district lines where they are until after the 2020 census. The GOP-controlled legislature reconfigured the way commissioners were elected in 2015, creating two "superdistricts" that were superimposed on the existing seven districts.

