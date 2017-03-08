US teen in court over decapitation sa...

US teen in court over decapitation says he 'felt like' killing his mother

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A man accused of decapitating his mother told authorities that he stabbed her numerous times because he "felt like it,'' according to newly released court documents. The suspect told an emergency services dispatcher that he stabbed his mother eight times and left the knife in her mouth, according to a copy of the search warrant filed on Tuesday afternoon with the court clerk.

