Thursday Night Crash

No major injuries were reported after a crash late Thursday. At 11:38 p.m., Janell Manning, 43, Raleigh, N.C., allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 30 and CR 150 and struck a vehicle driven by Kassandra Roberts, 23, East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw, according to Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.