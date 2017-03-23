Thursday Night Crash
No major injuries were reported after a crash late Thursday. At 11:38 p.m., Janell Manning, 43, Raleigh, N.C., allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 30 and CR 150 and struck a vehicle driven by Kassandra Roberts, 23, East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw, according to Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Fri
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC