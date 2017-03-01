The Week in Raleigh: Budget, theatrics Updated at
This week in Raleigh lawmakers took their first look at Democratic governor Gov. Roy Cooper's budget proposal, his first since taking office. Unveiled on Wednesday at Durham Technical Community College, Cooper's $23.4 billion budget for the year starting July 1 - is a $1 billion, or 5.1 percent, increase over the current budget.
