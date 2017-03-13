The Nile Project Lays Down Sustainable Solutions in Its Weeklong...

THE NILE PROJECT Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., $8$30 NCSU's Stewart Theatre, Raleigh For a full schedule of events, see live.arts.ncsu.edu/the-nile-project-at-nc-state-live ate in the morning on an almost-spring Friday, Pittsboro's gorgeous, golden brown Manifold Recording studio is buzzing. Two engineers are troubleshooting some patching cables on a massive recording console.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.