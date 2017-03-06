The Latest: Judges hear NC governor's clash with lawmakers RALEIGH,...
The Latest on a court hearing North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's challenge of Republican efforts to curtail his powers : A North Carolina judicial panel is weighing whether it's constitutional that Republican lawmakers suddenly adopted a series of new laws cutting the new Democratic governor's powers. The challenged laws give the GOP-led Senate approval authority over Cooper's picks to head 10 state agencies, strip the governor's control over running elections, slash his hiring options and give civil service job protections to hundreds of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's political appointees.
