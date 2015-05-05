The Latest: Another effort at 'bathroom bill' fix fizzles
In a Tuesday, May 5, 2015 file photo, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, left, and Gov. Pat McCrory applaud the unanimous votes by the Council of State to sell 308 acres at the old Dorothea Dix to the City of Raleigh for $52 million in Raleigh, N.C. Forest, the top Republican in North Carolina's executive branch, is throwing a blunt counterpunch to the Democratic governor's call to repeal the state's "bathroom bill," despite economic losses stemming from the legislation that's stirred up fierce debates about gender.
