The Latest: Another effort at 'bathro...

The Latest: Another effort at 'bathroom bill' fix fizzles

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In a Tuesday, May 5, 2015 file photo, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, left, and Gov. Pat McCrory applaud the unanimous votes by the Council of State to sell 308 acres at the old Dorothea Dix to the City of Raleigh for $52 million in Raleigh, N.C. Forest, the top Republican in North Carolina's executive branch, is throwing a blunt counterpunch to the Democratic governor's call to repeal the state's "bathroom bill," despite economic losses stemming from the legislation that's stirred up fierce debates about gender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11) 21 hr Slippyfist 30
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 25 Imsorry 6
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 24 Daddy 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb '17 No Final Four Sin... 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC