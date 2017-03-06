The Latest: Aid group sees 'systematic' beating of migrants

Austria was among the first countries in Europe to put out the welcome mat to migrants when the first waves ... Bacon, soda and too few nuts are among eating habits that new research links with a big portion of U.S. deaths from common causes. Bacon, soda and too few nuts are among eating habits that new research links with a big portion of U.S. deaths from common causes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.