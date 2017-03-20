Teen charged with killing man whose b...

Teen charged with killing man whose body found in Raleigh

Police have charged an 18-year-old man with the death of a man found dead in Raleigh last weekend. Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in a news release Tuesday morning that Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda has been charged with murder.

Raleigh, NC

