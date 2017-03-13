Superhero MC: Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels Returns to the Comics That...

Superhero MC: Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDanie...

NC COMICON: OAK CITY Saturday, March 18 & Sunday, March 19, $15$60 Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh www.nccomicon.com/oak-city conversation with Darryl McDaniels is as fast-paced and layered as a good comic book, and that makes sense. Most people know McDaniels as the tracksuit-wearing, Adidas-sporting "D.M.C." half of rap legends Run-D.M.C. But comic book fans know him differently, as a teacher turned superhero in critically acclaimed graphic novels and as the founder of Darryl Makes Comics , the company behind those stories.

