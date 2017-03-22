Spring Breaking College Teen Shot & Killed During Production Of D.C. Rap Video

On Monday Ayana McAllister, 18, was in attendance for a rap music video shoot in Northeast Washington, D.C. According to her father, Anthony McAllister, she was home on spring break from Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina when tragedy struck. Sometime around 8:40 p.m., the college teen was fatally shot in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast, NBC reports .

