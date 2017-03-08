Sometimes less is more

As hundreds of bills are filed in the General Assembly, I ask: What problem are lawmakers trying to solve? If there is one, what should government do about it? For years, people around the state have discussed the best dates for schools to start and to stop. Lawmakers, as of press time, have filed 17 bills this session addressing school flexibility.

