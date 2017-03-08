Snow, wintry mix to snarl travel in southern US this weekend
Plunging cold air will force a storm with snow to take a southern route that includes portions of Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina this weekend. A storm scheduled to bring snow to part of the northeastern United States by Friday will be potent enough to force the next storm farther south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|2 hr
|Grayson
|2
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC