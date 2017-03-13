Showdown nears between GOP, Democratic governor on judiciary - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST

In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at Bradley Creek Elementary School in Wilmington, N.C. Cooper and the majority Republican Legislature are charging at each other in a constitutional game of chicken over their relative power, a confrontation that could shape the recent conservative direction of state policies and spending for years to come. RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper faces another showdown with a GOP-controlled legislature determined to weaken his power, this time by targeting his ability to shape the state's trial courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.