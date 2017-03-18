Sheetz opens new store in Nashville

Sheetz opens new store in Nashville

People from across the Twin Counties braved the cold weather as the family-owned, Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores held a ribbon-cutting grand opening at 100 East Evans Drive. Sheetz became the second tenant after Zaxby's to become operational at the 23-acre Nash Crossing.

