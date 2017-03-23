Rural school districts need to be priority for state
The goal of Rural Advocacy Day, March 29, 2017, is to make rural school districts a priority in North Carolina and to underscore that success in rural schools is success for North Carolina. Elected officials and business leaders emphasize their strong commitment to a more prosperous and growing economy for all North Carolina.
